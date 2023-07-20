Border Crossings Are Down, But Experts Warn It’s Too Early to Call It a Win For Biden

The number of border crossings has dipped to the lowest number in more than two years, defying warnings from lawmakers and government officials of a surge of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. in the wake of the end of Title 42.

The Biden administration has said the decline can be attributed to new policies it has implemented, including a new app for asylum-seekers to make appointments at the border and other new processes for temporary parole. But some immigration advocates and experts say it’s too early to say whether the drop can be credited to the president’s moves — or if the current trend is even sustainable.

“We're gonna have to wait and see how all of this plays out,” said Arturo Sarukhán, former ambassador of Mexico to the U.S. “I think it's too early to tell, to give a definitive take, on what has actually happened with the dynamics on the border between the United States and in terms of general migration flows within the continent.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released new data Tuesday showing that border patrol agents in total encountered 144,607 migrants at the border in June, including at ports of entry where some migrants had appointments. That was down from 206,702 in May. Between ports of entry, there was a 42% decrease of migrants encountered in June from May 2023, when Title 42, a pandemic-era order that allowed for migrants to be rapidly expelled expired.

Sarukhán noted that he does see a sort of “cause-effect relationship” with some of the policies that the Biden administration has implemented, which include new systems to create appointments at the border as well as humanitarian parole and family reunification programs.

He said the administration has put up a sort of barrier that “has doors in it that you have ways in which you're fostering legal avenues of migration and asylum claims into the US.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that President Joe Biden has “done everything that he can, with the tools that he has, to put forward a humane process.”

“And we see that that process is working,” Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

Seasonal trends

While the number of migrant border crossings fell significantly this past June, it is part of a larger trend that typically happens during the summer months.

Border crossing levels have traditionally begun to tick down during this period as the rainy season makes conditions worse for migrants making the journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It's definitely not a peak time, generally speaking,” said Dara Lind, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit group focused on immigration policy.

And if the migration patterns stay the same, a spike in the fall is possible, Sarukhán said.

The seasonal trend, however, has been more inconsistent in recent years due to more nationalities of migrants coming to the U.S., in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, changing climate and new immigration policies.

Too soon to see effects of Biden policies

Immigration experts also said it’s still unclear just how much the Biden administration’s are working to keep border crossings low.

Lind warned that one reason why the number of border encounters could have gone down significantly is because migrants wanted to wait to hear what the new process would be like before making the trek to the U.S. themselves.

“We generally do see after a policy shift, especially after a crackdown, that there's a reduction in people coming and getting apprehended by border patrol,” Lind said. “There's often really mixed word of mouth, there's mixed messaging, people don't necessarily understand any policies.”

“Nobody really wants to be the guinea pig themselves,” she added.

Some states, such as Texas, have also been implementing restrictive policies along the border to deter migration. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has deployed buoys as a floating barrier on the Rio Grande River. State troopers were also ordered to deny asylum seekers water and push migrants into the Rio Grande River, according to reports from the San Antonio Express-News and the Houston Chronicle, which drew a sharp rebuke from the White House.

But it’s unclear to what degree these tactics are further deterring migrants from coming to the U.S., Lind said.

“People are doing the work of sorting through the information they get themselves,” she said of migrants. “People's ability to believe that they're going to be the success story, if they're hearing any success stories at all, is really, really powerful.”

Some advocates warn that the policies themselves are designed to allow fewer migrants to come seek asylum.

Ama Frimpong-Houser, legal director for CASA, an immigrant rights advocacy organization, said the programs such as the CBP One App only benefit migrants who have easy access to a smartphone and the internet. She also added that the parole and reunification programs benefit only migrants who have family in the U.S.

“These policies may be having the intended effect of reducing, crossing the border, reducing apprehensions at the border,” she said. “But at what cost? It's coming at the cost of human lives.”

Vanessa Cardenas, executive director for America’s Voice, an immigration rights advocacy group, said that after keeping in touch with organizations on the ground along the border, she thought the number of border crossings would be higher than those CBP reported.

But she added that the number of border crossings shouldn’t be the determining factor for whether Biden’s policies are effective.

“If you live by the numbers, you die by the numbers, right?” she said. “I think that our emphasis should be on creating the processes in the system.”

Sarukhán noted that if a spike happens later on in the year, it could be used against Biden as he ramps up his 2024 reelection campaign.

“They face the electoral pressure of Republicans who want to milk this politically,” he said. “They will continue to bang their drum that the border isn't secure, because that's a very important driver of the Trump-fused GOP that we're seeing today.”