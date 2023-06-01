Book Bans in California Will Face Tough Scrutiny, Newsom Warns

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned in a letter Thursday that all schools in the state that implement book bans and similar restrictions would face hurdles from state government, including having to answer to state Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office.
The office may conduct an analysis and demand more information about the banning or removal of a book from a school library, according to Newsom.
"Access to books – including books that reflect the diverse experiences and perspectives of Californians, and especially, those that may challenge us to grapple with uncomfortable truths – is a profound freedom we all must protect and cultivate,” said the governor.
In the letter, Newsom notes that California has outperformed Florida and Texas - two states that have implemented restrictions on what books public schools can offer students - in a national student assessment.
The letter was signed by Newson, Bonta and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond
