Boisterous Crowd Yells ‘Retire’ and ‘Ditch Mitch’ at Kentucky Event

While the Republican faithful gave Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) a warm standing ovation at a GOP Kentucky breakfast, he was bashed later at another event with angry shouts of "retire" and "ditch Mitch."
The harsh reception occurred Saturday afternoon at the Fancy Farm picnic, one of Kentucky’s classic political events.
The jeers, foot-stomping and insistent demands to retire that drowned out McConnell's speech there came from the "Democratic side" of the crowd, CNN reported.
Republicans gave him another standing ovation at the event, just as they did earlier at the Graves County Republican Party Breakfast.
The angry calls to retire followed a health scare for the senator last month, when McConnell suddenly froze in mid-sentence while talking to reporters from a podium at the Capitol.
He had to be led away by aides and other Republican senators. It emerged later that he had suffered an unreported fall.
McConnell also suffered a concussion and broken ribs in a fall in March. He was hospitalized and spent several weeks recuperating, including time at an inpatient rehabilitation facility.
McConnell has said he plans to serve out his term as minority leader, even though former president Donald Trump has said he should step down.
