Bodycam Footage Shows Rep Ronny Jackson Cussing at Trooper Before Squabble at Texas Rodeo

Bodycam footage released on Monday shows Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, being tackled by police and throwing out expletives in a heated incident at a Texas rodeo.

The footage, first posted by Texas Tribune, shows Jackson calling a cop a "f--king full on dick" while in handcuffs and being tackled.

"You are a f--king full-on dick! You better recalculate motherfucker!" Jackson says in the footage, taken at the White Deer Rodeo in late July.

Jackson, who served as a physician under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, previously said he was attempting to help a minor having a medical emergency when he got into a heated exchange with police. The congressman was briefly detained at the scene of the incident.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Police can be seen in the footage telling Jackson to step back from the scene as they squabble back and forth.

In a statement on Monday, Jackson said he was "glad" the footage has been made public.

"I’m glad the video is out," he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "It shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress. We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them."

In a followup post, he apologized for his language.

"I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances," he wrote. "If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that."