Bodycam Footage Shows Rep Ronny Jackson Cussing at Trooper Before Squabble at Texas Rodeo - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Bodycam Footage Shows Rep Ronny Jackson Cussing at Trooper Before Squabble at Texas Rodeo

Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, says he's 'glad' the video was released

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Bodycam footage released on Monday shows Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, being tackled by police and throwing out expletives in a heated incident at a Texas rodeo.

The footage, first posted by Texas Tribune, shows Jackson calling a cop a "f--king full on dick" while in handcuffs and being tackled.

"You are a f--king full-on dick! You better recalculate motherfucker!" Jackson says in the footage, taken at the White Deer Rodeo in late July.

Jackson, who served as a physician under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, previously said he was attempting to help a minor having a medical emergency when he got into a heated exchange with police. The congressman was briefly detained at the scene of the incident.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Police can be seen in the footage telling Jackson to step back from the scene as they squabble back and forth.

In a statement on Monday, Jackson said he was "glad" the footage has been made public.

Read More

"I’m glad the video is out," he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "It shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress. We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them."

In a followup post, he apologized for his language.

"I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances," he wrote. "If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.