Blinken Warns Prigozhin About Putin: ‘NATO Has an Open-Door Policy, Russia Has an Open-Window Policy’
The Secretary of State said he would be 'concerned' if he were Prigozhin
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Yevgeny Prigozhin of Russia's intentions and practices. “If I were Mr. Prigozhin, I would remain very concerned. NATO has an open-door policy; Russia has an open-windows policy," he said.
Blinken is at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, and addressed the founder of the Wagner Group when talking about Russia.
Blinken couldn't tell what the exact impact of Prigozhin's mutiny was in Russia, but said there are "cracks" in Putin's power, according to CNN.
He also seemed optimistic about Ukraine's defense, saying "they have what they need to be very successful."
