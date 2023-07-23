Blinken: No Current Talks of Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal
The secretary of state said there's still a chance a deal could happen despite protests from Republicans
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that there are no current talks to the U.S. to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. exited under former president Donald Trump's administration.
The U.S. joined the Iran nuclear deal, aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2015, but exited in 2018, something Blinken said was a mistake.
"There have been some developments and some changes since the time we got out of the deal and the time we were trying to get back in it. But fundamentally what we tried to do was to get back into the existing agreement with some modest modifications," Blinken said during his appearance on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS.
The secretary of state said reviving the deal didn't work out and "we're now in a place where we’re not talking about a nuclear agreement."
He did say it doesn't mean a future deal is completely off the table.
"Maybe we’ll have an environment where we can get back into a conversation about their nuclear program. Right now, we’re not in it," he said.
The deal between Iran and other nations would have set limits on the country's nuclear program in a trade for sanctions relief.
Republican lawmakers have protested a potential new deal between Biden's administration and Tehran, telling the president last month that any deal including sanction relief for Iran would need congressional approval.
"I urge the Administration to remember that U.S. law requires that any agreement, arrangement, or understanding with Iran needs to be submitted to Congress," Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in a letter to Biden.
