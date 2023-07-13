Black Caucus to Oppose Judicial Nominees in Protest of Blue Slip Policy - The Messenger
Politics
Black Caucus to Oppose Judicial Nominees in Protest of Blue Slip Policy

The Blue Slip policy is the practice of allowing a senator from a nominee's home state to singlehandedly end a nomination

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
The Congressional Black Caucus’ official photo from the 117th Congress.The Congressional Black Caucus

The Congressional Black Caucus says it will oppose any nominees for judgeships in a pair of districts to protest the longstanding practice of allowing senators to veto nominees from their state — known as the “Blue Slip” policy — the group announced Tuesday.

In a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., noted that Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, made the decision to end the Blue Slip policy for appellate judges while chair of the committee, allowing for a greater number of appointees to move forward. The caucus warned that the Blue Slip’s continued use elsewhere, however, is “undermining efforts to diversify the judiciary.”

According to the Congressional Research Service, the practice of allowing a senator to kill a judicial nomination from his home state arose in the 1950s when Sen. James Eastland, D-Miss., chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and used a home state senator’s opposition as an excuse to end nominations of judges likely to support integration.

The Congressional Black Caucus' letter notes the origin of this policy, stating: "With segregationist roots that can and have led to racist outcomes in our courts, the Blue Slip custom has prevented several highly qualified, demographically, and professionally diverse individuals from serving on the federal bench.”

Read More

In protest of the Blue Slip policy, Hosford writes that the CBC will oppose any nominees put forth to fill vacancies in the Eastern and Western District of Louisiana.

Horsford outlined four reforms to be made before the CBC will end its opposition: end the Blue Slip policy for U.S. attorneys and marshals, require only one home-state senator to give an opinion for nominees, incorporate CBC members “with a jurisdictionally vested interest” into the nomination process, and require objecting senators to provide an explanation for their opposition.

