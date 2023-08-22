Bipartisan Trio in Congress Seeks Subpoena Power on UFO Inquiries - The Messenger
Bipartisan Trio in Congress Seeks Subpoena Power on UFO Inquiries

Jared Moskowitz, Anna Paulina Luna, and Tim Burchett accused the government of stonewalling efforts to get the truth

Zachary Leeman
Rep. Tim Burchett (2nd R) (R-TN) speaks during a press conference held by members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Three lawmakers are calling for a congressional select committee to focus on UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), aka UFOs, and use subpoena power to force testimony.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., made the remarks recently at a panel on UFOs and national security sponsored by The Hill. The lawmakers discussed an interest in seeking subpoena powers to get more information out of the federal government about the possibility of visitors from other worlds.

"When you subpoena these folks [from the government], they’ll have their lawyers there, but they will not be prosecuted under law," Burchett said.

The Republican lawmaker said the government can simply "run out the clock" by simply avoiding them now.

"It just creates more and more conspiracy theories because our federal government is so arrogant and so bloated," he said. "They’ll just run out the clock."

A recent House hearing centered on UFOs brought forth some wild claims, though evidence to support these claims is not able to be presented because it's classified.

Luna said Congress is "actively being stonewalled," for instance, as they have tried to ensure congressional witness and former intelligence official David Grusch has the proper security clearance to fully brief them.

