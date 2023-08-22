Bipartisan Trio in Congress Seeks Subpoena Power on UFO Inquiries

Three lawmakers are calling for a congressional select committee to focus on UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), aka UFOs, and use subpoena power to force testimony.
Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., made the remarks recently at a panel on UFOs and national security sponsored by The Hill. The lawmakers discussed an interest in seeking subpoena powers to get more information out of the federal government about the possibility of visitors from other worlds.
"When you subpoena these folks [from the government], they’ll have their lawyers there, but they will not be prosecuted under law," Burchett said.
The Republican lawmaker said the government can simply "run out the clock" by simply avoiding them now.
"It just creates more and more conspiracy theories because our federal government is so arrogant and so bloated," he said. "They’ll just run out the clock."
A recent House hearing centered on UFOs brought forth some wild claims, though evidence to support these claims is not able to be presented because it's classified.
Luna said Congress is "actively being stonewalled," for instance, as they have tried to ensure congressional witness and former intelligence official David Grusch has the proper security clearance to fully brief them.
- Bipartisan House Group Calling for Classified Hearings, Select Committee on UFOs
- Christie at GOP Debate: ‘I Get the UFO Question?’
- House Members Want a Select Committee on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena
- House Oversight Committee to Hold UFO Hearing
- Three Takeways from the Historic House UFO Hearing
- These Responses To Congress’ UFO Hearing Are Out Of This World
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics