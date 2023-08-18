Bipartisan House Group Calling for Classified Hearings, Select Committee on UFOs - The Messenger
Politics.
Bipartisan House Group Calling for Classified Hearings, Select Committee on UFOs

The group says that the American people have a right to know how this has an effect on national security

Kayla Gallagher
Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor take their seats as they arrive for a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A bipartisan group in the House of Representatives is working to strengthen their push for more hearings and select committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) transparency.

During a forum hosted by The Hill on Thursday, three of the four members of Congress who have been vocal about the issue, shared the need for public information on UAPs to be made more readily available.

"I hear from people more on this subject than anything else," Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said at the event. "Not the Trump indictments, not Hunter Biden. They are talking about the UAP hearing because there’s great interest in this government transparency issue."

Earlier this summer, lawmakers and former military officials participated in a historic House hearing, which started a push from Congress to continuing working on broadening their scope when it comes to discussing UAPs.

The group of representatives making the call includes Moskowitz, along with Reps. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. They have submitted a request to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to create a select committee designated for UAPs so they can hold more hearings.

If a select committee is established, the House would have subpoena powers over the Department of Defense and others to testify in potential hearings.

However, Burchett says that the group is running into a lot of issues with moving quickly and keeping Americans focused on the topic.

"We’re running into a lot of roadblocks there, and that’s the problem with this whole thing. It just creates more and more conspiracy theories because our federal government is so arrogant and so bloated, and they’ll just run out the clock," Burchett said. "I’m guilty of this as well, but Americans want their pizzas in 30 minutes or less, and that’s about our dadgum attention span."

The group says that the American people have a right to know how this has an effect on national security.

"The American people deserve to know whether some of that is true — maybe not the full extent of it because again, there’s national security issues — but to fully keep the American people in the dark [is bad]," Moskowitz said.

