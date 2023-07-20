Bipartisan Group of Senators Propose College Athletics Governing Body - The Messenger
Bipartisan Group of Senators Propose College Athletics Governing Body

The proposed 'Colleges Athletics Corporation' would regulate athletes' name, image and likeness deals and organize a healthcare fund for athletes

Alec Dent
Fans attempt to distract Jabari Parker #1 of the Duke Blue Devils as he shoots a free throw against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 20, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 74-66. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill Thursday that would establish a body to oversee college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that pay college athletes.

The College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act, proposed by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; and Cory Booker, D-NJ, would establish the "College Athletics Corporation,” which would certify representatives for college students in name, image and likeness negotiations and maintain a database breaking down endorsement deals by universities.

"It is no secret that college athletics have grown into an increasingly profitable, billion dollar industry, however the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not been modernized," said Moran in a statement. "Together, Sens. Booker, Blumenthal and I are releasing this discussion draft to empower student athletes while maintaining the integrity of college sports that we all know and love."

The corporation would also create a medical trust fund to ensure adequate health care for athletes during and for four years after their collegiate playing careers with funds provided by universities and college sports organizations.

"[College athletes] need a level playing field with guarantees of economic opportunities, educational outcomes, and essential health care," said Blumenthal. "For far too long the NCAA and powerful special interests have held sway, putting athletes second to dollars."

While the College Athletics Corporation would not be a government agency, the bill would give it the power of subpoena.

In a statement, Booker said that the College Athletics Corporation is necessary to address “deep, systemic injustices in the system.”

“This bipartisan proposal represents a major step forward, and I’m grateful for the partnership with Senators Blumenthal and Moran,” said Booker. “It would make college athletics fairer, safer, and more just, and empower more young people to succeed in sports and beyond.”

