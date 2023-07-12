Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduces NATO-Protection Bill - The Messenger
Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduces NATO-Protection Bill

If passed, the bill would prevent the president from leaving NATO without the support of the Senate

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
A flight of French and Polish Rafale and F-16 fighter jets during the opening of the exhibition “Powerful because we are united”, dedicated to the 19th anniversary of Lithuania’s accession to NATO, in the bastion of the Vilnius defensive wall on March 29, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania.Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday announced the reintroduction of a bill that would prevent the president from leaving the North Atlantic Treaty Organization without congressional approval.

“NATO serves as an essential military alliance that protects shared national interests and enhances America’s international presence," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., one of the bill’s original sponsors. "Any decision to leave the alliance should be rigorously debated and considered by the U.S. Congress with the input of the American people."

“Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine and Finland’s accession and Sweden’s pending accession into NATO all underscore the same thing: NATO is stronger than ever,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who introduced the bill alongside Rubio.

Former President Donald Trump famously holds a skeptical view of NATO, saying it is “costing us too much money.” Senior administration officials told the New York Times that Trump privately expressed a desire to withdraw from NATO.

According to the senators’ statement, the bill would "explicitly prohibit any President of the United States from withdrawing from NATO without Senate approval or an Act of Congress."

If the president attempts to do so the bill forbids the use of the United States' money from supporting the effort and "authorizes Congressional Legal COunsel to challenge the Administration in court."

Kaine and Rubio were joined in supporting the bill by six Democratic senators, one independent, and one Republican.

