Bipartisan Group Of Former Lawmakers To Launch Group Aimed At Stopping No Labels Presidential Bid 

A bipartisan group of former lawmakers is set to launch a new group next week aimed at stopping the No Labels presidential effort.

The new group will include Richard Gephardt, former House Democratic leader; Stuart Stevens, a Republican consultant who worked for Bob Dole; George W. Bush, and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns; and Doug Jones, a former Democratic senator from Alaska.

The Gephardt group aims to stop the third-party push that many Democrats fear could hurt Biden and help Trump in the upcoming election.

The group has already employed the firm Prime Group to do private polling showing a “moderate, independent third-party candidate” would do more damage to President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump.

The news comes as the No Labels group announced it will launch what it calls a “common-sense” agenda next week in New Hampshire. The release will be followed by an event on Monday at St. Anselm College in the state.