Bipartisan Group Of Former Lawmakers To Launch Group Aimed At Stopping No Labels Presidential Bid  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Bipartisan Group Of Former Lawmakers To Launch Group Aimed At Stopping No Labels Presidential Bid 

The effort is aimed at stopping the third party push that many Democrats fear could hurt Biden and help Trump in the upcoming election

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Richard Gephardt during Candidate Richard Gephardt Outlines Plan For Economic Security at 5th Avenue Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

A bipartisan group of former lawmakers is set to launch a new group next week aimed at stopping the No Labels presidential effort. 

The new group will include Richard Gephardt, former House Democratic leader; Stuart Stevens, a Republican consultant who worked for Bob Dole; George W. Bush, and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns; and Doug Jones, a former Democratic senator from Alaska. 

The Gephardt group aims to stop the third-party push that many Democrats fear could hurt Biden and help Trump in the upcoming election.

The group has already employed the firm Prime Group to do private polling showing a “moderate, independent third-party candidate” would do more damage to President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump. 

Read More

The news comes as the No Labels group announced it will launch what it calls a “common-sense” agenda next week in New Hampshire. The release will be followed by an event on Monday at St. Anselm College in the state. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.