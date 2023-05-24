The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bipartisan Effort Underway to Force Debt Ceiling Vote, Says Democratic Rep.

    Moulton said no Republicans have agreed to it yet, but he's optimistic some will.

    Alec Dent
    Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., told CNN on Wednesday that House Democrats are “close” to getting some Republican colleagues to join them in signing a discharge petition to advance a debt ceiling agreement.

    A discharge petition is used to force a bill to the floor for votes, even if it does not have speaker approval or has not advanced past a committee vote.

    President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
    A simple majority of 218 votes is needed for a discharge petition, and with Democrats holding 213 seats currently, five Republican votes would be needed to force the vote.

    Moulton said in the interview that no Republicans have signed on to the plan yet, but expressed optimism that some would.

    “We do have some who are interested in doing the right thing for their country,” said Moulton.

