Bipartisan Effort Underway to Force Debt Ceiling Vote, Says Democratic Rep.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., told CNN on Wednesday that House Democrats are “close” to getting some Republican colleagues to join them in signing a discharge petition to advance a debt ceiling agreement.

A discharge petition is used to force a bill to the floor for votes, even if it does not have speaker approval or has not advanced past a committee vote.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

A simple majority of 218 votes is needed for a discharge petition, and with Democrats holding 213 seats currently, five Republican votes would be needed to force the vote.

Moulton said in the interview that no Republicans have signed on to the plan yet, but expressed optimism that some would.

“We do have some who are interested in doing the right thing for their country,” said Moulton.