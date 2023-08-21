Bill Nye Calls for GOP Candidates To Be Grilled on Climate Change: ‘Going To Get Worse and Worse’ - The Messenger
Bill Nye Calls for GOP Candidates To Be Grilled on Climate Change: ‘Going To Get Worse and Worse’

'The Science Guy' warned against accepting a 'new normal' amid the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Hilary

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Bill Nye speaks onstage during The End is Nye. An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! at Meridian Hall on March 29, 2023 in Toronto, OntarioPhoto by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Bill Nye "The Science Guy" wants to see Republican presidential hopefuls pushed on climate change at Wednesday's debate.

Discussing the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Hilary, Nye told MSNBC's José Díaz-Balart on Monday that a passionate "young person" is needed to question GOP candidates on the topic of climate change at the debate, hosted by Fox News.

"This may be the beginning of things, and people like to throw around the expression, 'new normal.' Well, it’s not going to be normal. It’s just going to get worse and worse, probably," Nye said. "So, what I’m, what I would like you all to do as ‘hard hitting investigating reporters at the place for politics,’ is get somebody, probably a young person during this debate this week, to ask any of these guys and gal running for president what they’re going to do about climate change."

While Nye did not directly tie the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Hilary to climate change, he said it's a "great time" if you "like to worry about things."

Nye said minor changes by individuals won't lead to the sweeping changes needed to combat climate change.

"So, what we can all do about it, I say this all the time, is vote. You know, this perception that if you just recycle your water bottles, if you just recycle your newspapers, climate change will be addressed," he said. "That is not the case."

