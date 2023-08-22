Bill Maher Touts Ramaswamy as ‘Likable Guy,’ Tells Him ‘You Really Could Go Far’ - The Messenger
Bill Maher Touts Ramaswamy as ‘Likable Guy,’ Tells Him ‘You Really Could Go Far’

Maher also urged Ramaswamy to stop rapping on the campaign trail

Eva Surovell
GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is currently polling behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Television host and comedian Bill Maher complimented GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy during an interview for his podcast "Club Random."

"You're a good talker, and you're such a likable guy, I think you really could go far," Maher said during a conversation with the GOP upstart that ranged from discussing marijuana legalization to the current Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

"You got to decouple from Donald Trump. That's the path," Maher told Ramaswamy.

Maher also joked that Ramaswamy should stop rapping on the campaign trail, comparing him to the popular character Kendall Roy on the HBO show Succession.

"Guys who are not rappers rapping is just-- I'm telling you just as a friend," Maher said. 

"My view, Bill, is I do what I feel like doing at that moment," Ramaswamy said.

The biotech entrepreneur rapped Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair recently.

Ramaswamy will appear in the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee as he looks to gain ground on Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in polling.

