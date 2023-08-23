Bill Maher Pushes Vivek Ramaswamy On Refusal to Say Biden Won 2020 Election - The Messenger
Bill Maher Pushes Vivek Ramaswamy On Refusal to Say Biden Won 2020 Election

Ramaswamy conceded that Biden had received the most votes, but would not say he won the election

Alec Dent
Bill Maher attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Bill Maher pushed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on his refusal to say President Joe Biden won the 2020 election during a recent episode of his podcast.

“I don’t think you think [Donald] Trump lost the election,” Maher told Ramaswamy, who went on to say the election was “rigged” by “big tech.”

When asked who received more votes in the last presidential election, Ramaswamy conceded that Biden did, but declined to say he had won the election.

“I accept that Biden is the duly elected president of the United States,” said Ramaswamy. “I said at the time, I said it now.”

Maher followed up by asking him: “Joe Biden won the election?”

Ramaswamy once more declined to say Biden had won, and said instead that he “had the most votes in the election.”

