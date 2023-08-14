Bill Maher, Marianne Williamson Clash On Free Housing, Education: ‘No One Has This Much Money’

Bill Maher and 2024 hopeful Marianne Williamson clashed on the latter's plan for free education, housing, and more.
On Maher's Club Random podcast, Maher argued he's for "capitalism plus," meaning capitalism with some dashes of socialism.
"There is some need for socialism because there are some things that should not be left to the private sector, healthcare being one of them," he said.
The comedian, however, couldn't get on board with Williamson's expansive government programs.
"Tuition-free college, child care, paid family leave. Guaranteed housing, guaranteed sick pay," Williamson declared.
"No one has this much money, Marianne," Maher replied.
Williamson argued the systems would not overwhelm the budget, touting a "hybrid" government.
Maher listed prisons, news media, and healthcare as areas where the private sector has failed, and Williamson tried arguing for free higher education again.
"And college — higher education," she said.
Maher shot back calling college "f--king bulls--t."
"No. The message we send to people about college is wrong. The message should not be everyone should go to college. College is f--king bulls--t," he said. "Most of it. The message should be we need far less college and most people don’t need college to do whatever job they’re doing."
Maher called most colleges a "scam."
"It's a scam, college, it’s a huge scam," he said. "They sell you this ticket because without this ticket, this diploma that says you went to college, some four-year day care center, you can’t get the kind of jobs that pay well."
