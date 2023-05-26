Bill Cassidy Secures $16.5 million for Louisiana from FEMA

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., announced $16.5 million in natural disaster preparedness funding for Louisiana on Friday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). .
The bulk of the funding, $11 million, will go to the Louisiana National Guard to fund emergency protective measures. The Louisiana National Guard provides logistical support, emergency rescue teams, and search and rescue operations, among other services, during hurricanes.
Three local governments will receive between around $1.5 million to $2.3 million for protective measures such as elevating flood-prone properties.
“Whether it be a hurricane, flood, or severe storm, Louisiana is resilient in the aftermath of natural disasters,” said Cassidy in a statement. “This funding will help better prepare our communities for when the next storm hits, whatever it may be.”
