The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bill Cassidy Secures $16.5 million for Louisiana from FEMA

    The money will fund natural disaster preparedness programs in the state.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., announced $16.5 million in natural disaster preparedness funding for Louisiana on Friday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). .

    The bulk of the funding, $11 million, will go to the Louisiana National Guard to fund emergency protective measures. The Louisiana National Guard provides logistical support, emergency rescue teams, and search and rescue operations, among other services, during hurricanes.

    Three local governments will receive between around $1.5 million to $2.3 million for protective measures such as elevating flood-prone properties.

    “Whether it be a hurricane, flood, or severe storm, Louisiana is resilient in the aftermath of natural disasters,” said Cassidy in a statement. “This funding will help better prepare our communities for when the next storm hits, whatever it may be.”

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.