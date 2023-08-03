Bill Barr Warns GOP to ‘Be Careful’ of Getting Caught in ‘Trump Carnage’

Former attorney general Bill Barr on Wednesday warned Republicans to “be careful” of getting caught in former President Donald Trump’s “carnage” in an interview on CNN.

“Loyalty is a one-way street for [Trump],” Barr said in an appearance on "The Source."

"And in many ways, these two people down in Mar-a-Lago represent many Republicans who feel that they have to man the ramparts and defend this guy no matter what he does and go along with him.”

Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Mar-a-Lago, was charged in last week’s superseding indictment alongside top Trump aide Walt Nauta for helping the former president try to delete surveillance footage at the Florida resort.

Barr said the new individuals named indictments represent how many Republicans feel they have to “go along with” the former president, no matter what he does.

“I think they have to be careful or they’re going to end up as part of the carnage in his wake,” Barr said.

The former president is facing charges in Florida in a classified documents case that includes seven counts, alleging conspiracy to obstruct, willful retention of documents and false statements.

The Department of Justice brought new charges this week against the former president in a four-count indictment that centers on his efforts to remain in power following the 2020 election.

Barr said he doesn’t see any legal issues with the new indictment and does not think the indictment is a weaponization of the Justice Department, as Trump’s attorneys have claimed.

“They’re not attacking his First Amendment right,” Barr said. “Free speech does not give you the right to engage in a fraudulent conspiracy.”