Bill Barr: Trump ‘Knew Well He Lost The Election’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday said that he believes former President Donald Trump, whom he served under, was well-aware that he lost the 2020 election.

"At first I wasn’t sure, but I have come to believe he knew well he had lost the election," Barr told CNN's Kaitlin Collins while appearing for an interview on "The Source."

Barr was discussing Trump's recent indictment on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has maintained that the allegations against him are "fake," but is expected to appear in person for his arraignment at a Washington, D.C., courthouse on Thursday.

Barr, who served as attorney general for nearly two years during the Trump administration, has since distanced himself from the former president and become a staunch critic. He has said that Trump's previous indictments are "entirely of his own making" and his behavior is "indefensible."

The indictment suggests that Trump knew the claims he was making about the election being rigged were false and baseless. His legal team is arguing that the charges are a violation of his First Amendment rights, but Barr says that isn't the case.

"As the indictment says, they are not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants, he can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better," Barr said. “But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy."

US President Donald Trump (R) and US Attorney General William Barr step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 1, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The former attorney general has come to special counsel Jack Smith's defense, despite many Republicans condemning the investigation over beliefs that it is politically motivated.

"He is the kind of prosecutor, in my view, that if he thinks someone has committed a crime, he, you know, hones in on it and really goes to try to make that case," Barr said. "There’s no question he’s aggressive but I do not think he’s a partisan actor."

Barr says he thinks Smith has even more evidence than he is letting on about Trump being self-aware that the election was not stolen.

"We’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg on this,” Barr said. “I think there is a lot more to come, and I think they have a lot more evidence as to President Trump’s state of mind."

When asked by CNN if he has communicated with Smith in the investigation, Barr declined to answer.

As Trump is now once again running for the Republican nomination for president, Barr said although he doesn't think Trump should be the GOP nominee, he wouldn't rule out casting a vote for him if he was.

"I will have to wait to see what the situation is and I will pick my poison at that point," Barr said.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty to Smith's charges.