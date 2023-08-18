Bill Barr on if He Would Vote for Trump: ‘Have To Wait and See All the Evidence That Comes Out’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who has become a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump after serving under his administration, hasn't ruled out casting a ballot for the former president in the 2024 general election, despite saying the former president carried out a "calculated and deceitful plan to remain in office" after the 2020 election.

During a wide-raning interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News went on to ask Barr if he would ever support the former president again.

"Well, I’ve already said I would jump off that bridge when I get to it," Barr said.

When Barr was pressed further, asked if Trump receives the Republican presidential nomination who would he vote for, Barr replied he would "jump off that bridge when I get to it."

"Well, I have to you know, I’d have to wait and see all the evidence that comes out about his conduct and so forth," Barr replied.

He added: "Right now, most of it is allegations. But, you know, I’d have to wait and see what the situation is. I’ve already explained that if I thought that one of two people is going to end up as the president, then I wouldn’t throw my vote away. I would try to make a decision about who would do the least damage to the country. But if there were other options, I would also consider…"

"Would you just not vote for president?" Cavuto interrupted.

"No, if one of two people is going to do it, I would have to make that bitter choice. But if there are other options," Barr said.

Cavuto asked again, "But, it’s conceivable Bill Barr could vote for Donald Trump?"

"Well, as I said, I’d jump off that bridge when I get to it," Barr repeated.

During the sit-down interview, Barr also broke down Trump's legal cases determining that the Florida documents case was solid and could likely result in a conviction.

When it came to talking about the charges over the 2020 election, Barr said Trump took things too far.

"In my opinion, he did cross the line. It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line," Barr told Cavuto.

Barr told Cavuto that he thinks the federal cases are "good" and well-focused on the "hub" of the issue that Trump enabled fake electors to interfere with the election.

"But the key point there was they were in tandem with a plan whereby the vice president would use that as a pretext for nullifying the legal and certified votes. So it was a calculated and deceitful plan to remain in office by nullifying and negating certified legal votes," Barr said.

The former attorney general said he doesn't really believe this will end in jail time for Trump.

"Because I think, you know, if I was attorney general and we were prosecuting, for example, on the documents case, which is a righteous case, I wouldn’t want to see a former president in jail," Barr told Cavuto.