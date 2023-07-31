Bill Barr on Backing Biden or Trump: ‘I’ll Jump off That Bridge When I Get To It’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr refused to tell NBC News who he would vote for in a 2024 rematch between President Biden and his former boss, former President Donald Trump, saying he would "jump off that bridge when I get to it.”
“I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,” Barr told NBC News. "I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”
Barr has criticized Trump a number of times in the past, calling him a "consummate narcissist" when talking about what would happen if he became the GOP nominee while also saying that the former president's legal troubles were “entirely of his making.”
In March, Barr also told NBC's "Today" he has "made it clear" Trump shouldn't be the GOP nominee, and that he was "going to support somebody else for the nomination."
- Bill Barr: Trump ‘Knew Well He Lost The Election’
- Trump Is a ‘Consummate Narcissist’: Bill Barr
- Bill Barr Warns GOP to ‘Be Careful’ of Getting Caught in ‘Trump Carnage’
- Trump Is ‘Toast’ If Indictment Charges Are True, Bill Barr Says
- Bill Barr: Trump’s Indictment ‘Entirely of His Own Making,’ Behavior ‘Indefensible’
Barr's answers to NBC were part of a poll in which only four former Trump Cabinet members said that they would back the former president in 2024.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics