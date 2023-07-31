Bill Barr on Backing Biden or Trump: ‘I’ll Jump off That Bridge When I Get To It’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Bill Barr on Backing Biden or Trump: ‘I’ll Jump off That Bridge When I Get To It’

The former Attorney General has said in the past he wouldn't support Trump as the GOP nominee

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
US President Donald Trump (R) and US Attorney General William Barr step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 1, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Bill Barr refused to tell NBC News who he would vote for in a 2024 rematch between President Biden and his former boss, former President Donald Trump, saying he would "jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

“I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,” Barr told NBC News. "I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

Barr has criticized Trump a number of times in the past, calling him a "consummate narcissist" when talking about what would happen if he became the GOP nominee while also saying that the former president's legal troubles were “entirely of his making.”

In March, Barr also told NBC's "Today" he has "made it clear" Trump shouldn't be the GOP nominee, and that he was "going to support somebody else for the nomination."

Barr's answers to NBC were part of a poll in which only four former Trump Cabinet members said that they would back the former president in 2024.

