Bill Banning Transgender Gender Care For Minors Sent to Texas Governor 

The Texas Senate voted Wednesday to accept the House version of a Senate bill that would restrict gender-affirming care for transgender minors, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
The legislation would ban access to transition-related medical treatments including puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries for transgender minors in the state.
The bill would also require minors who are already receiving the care to be “weaned off” in a “medically appropriate” manner.
The piece of legislation passed 19-12 two days after the lower chamber passed it.
Read More
- Missouri to Ban Gender Affirming Health Care, Restrict Sports Play for Trans Minors
- Republican statehouses double down on bills to restrict gender-affirming care for trans teens
- Louisiana House Passes Bill That Would Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
- Doctors ‘Departing’ Children’s Hospital Amid Gender-Affirming Care Probe
- DeSantis Signs Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
If signed into law, the ban would take effect on September 1, making Texas one of more than a dozen states moving to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics