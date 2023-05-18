Bill Banning Transgender Gender Care For Minors Sent to Texas Governor 

The Texas Senate voted Wednesday to accept the House version of a Senate bill that would restrict gender-affirming care for transgender minors, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The legislation would ban access to transition-related medical treatments including puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries for transgender minors in the state.

The bill would also require minors who are already receiving the care to be “weaned off” in a “medically appropriate” manner.

The piece of legislation passed 19-12 two days after the lower chamber passed it.

If signed into law, the ban would take effect on September 1, making Texas one of more than a dozen states moving to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender minors.