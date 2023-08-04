Biggest DeSantis Donor Says No More Money Until Changes Are Made 

The biggest donor for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying he won’t donate anymore unless changes are made.

Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas hotel entrepreneur, told Reuters DeSantis has to be able to generate more money on his own, saying his contributions are “already too big a percentage” of the politician's fundraising haul and that “a lot of his donors are still on the fence."

Bigelow also added that DeSantis has to adopt a more modern approach to his views if he wants to move forward.

"He does need to shift to get to moderates. He'll lose if he doesn't ... Extremism isn't going to get you elected.”

Deputy Administrator Lori Garver (L) and President and founder of Bigelow Aerospace Robert T. Bigelow talk Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Despite this, Bigelow said he is still with DeSantis, adding that he thinks "he's the best guy for the country."

Bigelow has been an ardent donor to DeSantis, giving $20 million to Never Back Down, the super PAC backing the Florida governor, in March. He alsoc cut a check in July 2022 that was so big it exceeded the total combined contributions received that year by both Democrats challenging DeSantis’ reelection bid.

The comments regarding DeSantis’ performance come as the campaign works to revamp the campaign after weeks of low polling.