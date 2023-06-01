Biden’s Fossil-Fuel Dealmaking Risks a Youth Vote Uprising

How many oil and gas projects can the “Climate President” greenlight before young voters turn on him?

Joe Biden may soon find out, after negotiating a debt-ceiling deal with House Republicans that would expedite completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to carry massive amounts of natural gas across more than 300 miles in Virginia and West Virginia. Youth activist groups are up in arms over the White House’s willingness to speed a project that has faced substantial local and national opposition – and to do it mere months after approving the $8 billion Willow oil-drilling project on a pristine stretch of Alaska’s North Slope.

It’s a risky play for Biden, who has made fighting climate change a centerpiece of his domestic agenda – and whose strong support among young Americans helped him defeat Donald Trump in 2020. Biden won 61 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 in that contest, and his re-election in 2024 could rely on once again motivating younger Americans to turn out. But the Mountain Valley backlash, and recent opinion polling on the Willow Project, suggest the White House may have a problem on its hands.

“President Biden's climate record since taking office has been inconsistent—and it's not going unnoticed,” said Leah Qusba, the executive director of a youth-focused activism group called Action for the Climate Emergency. “The recent debt ceiling negotiations show that climate and environmental justice policies can be used as bargaining chips, as we see the inclusion of fast-tracking the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the latest bill.”

The Biden administration has said that it legally had no choice but to approve the Willow Project, which will produce as much as 600 million barrels of oil over its lifespan, contributing nearly ten million tons of carbon dioxide per year. The White House’s acquiescence to clearing a path for the Mountain Valley Pipeline partly fulfills promises made to Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W. Va.) last year that helped secure passage of the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act. But that doesn’t mean younger voters, who are often the most concerned about climate change, are okay with the moves.

Wheeling and dealing

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has been in the works for almost a decade, and the company building it says “project work [is] roughly 94 percent complete.” But that last six percent has been mired in legal challenges and red tape, including permits needed to build across a national forest and certain streams and rivers.



To clear those hurdles, Manchin secured an agreement with the Biden administration last summer that aimed to cut that red tape – and guarantee the senator’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. According to a document put out by Manchin’s office, the agreement would “Require the relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”

The debt ceiling deal, which the House approved Wednesday, seems to fulfill that promise. The text of the bill asserts that construction and operation of the pipeline “is required in the national interest.” It adds that the pipeline would reduce carbon emissions, a contentious and unproven idea that environmental groups vehemently disagree with. As such, the bill requires that the relevant federal agencies act within 21 days to produce the approvals necessary to complete the pipeline.

Response from youth activist groups has been harsh. One group, Climate Defiance, interrupted Biden administration events and protested at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D–N.Y.) house in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. “This is a death sentence for us,” the group tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s time to rise.”

“We are extremely disappointed to see that the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline was included in the text of the debt ceiling bill,” Claudia Yoli Ferla, executive director of the youth organizing group MOVE Texas, told The Messenger. “Young people in Texas, and across the nation, have one message for our elected officials: Pass a clean debt ceiling bill that doesn’t cost us the environment.”

A statement from the Sunrise Movement, another youth activist group, laid bare the stakes for Biden and other politicians: “Democrats must vote for a clean debt ceiling deal or risk losing our generation in 2024.”

A generation gap among voters

Polls and other research show that younger voters generally place climate higher on the list of issues than do members of older generations. In 2022, voters aged 19-29 ranked climate change as the fourth most important issue, according to research from Tufts University (though that was down from second on the list in 2020).

A spokesperson for the Tufts Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement noted that young voters who ranked climate as a top issue also scored higher on measures of civic readiness — suggesting Biden’s support for the pipeline and the Willow Project could be alienating some of the most engaged young voters.

In a briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the Mountain Valley approval was just part of a larger process to improve federal permitting processes for energy projects. The pipeline, she said, “was going to move forward with or without this bill.” The debt ceiling deal does include provisions that would speed permitting; Jean-Pierre avoided commenting extensively on the pipeline itself. The deal, she said, “preserves the largest investment in climate protection that we have seen in history.” The White House has not yet responded to The Messenger’s request for comment.

“Building new fossil fuel infrastructure right after the approval of the Willow Project is politically and morally dangerous, but it’s not too late to fix this,” said the Sunrise Movement’s executive director Varshini Prakash in a statement. “Democrats must stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline and achieve their climate goals if they want to energize Gen Z to get out and vote in 2024.”

A YouGov poll from just after the Willow Project approval in March demonstrates some of the discontent among younger people. It found that 33 percent of survey respondents aged 18 to 29 somewhat or strongly opposed the project; for comparison, 21 percent of those aged 45 to 64 opposed it. (When Biden’s name was not included in the question, opposition rose slightly, to 35 percent among younger respondents and 23 percent in the older group.) Only 21 percent of the younger cohort thought the U.S. should pursue new sources of oil and gas; 34 percent of those 45 to 64 were in favor.

While it may be unlikely that young climate activists would jump from a Biden vote to his eventual Republican opponent – whether Trump or another of his challengers for the GOP nomination – there is a significant chance that the disillusionment with the Biden administration could convince some to simply stay home on election day.

“Biden campaigned on a message of climate and young people voted him into office,” Qusba said. “His inconsistent climate record will undoubtedly be a point of contention for his reelection campaign.”