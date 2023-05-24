Biden’s First Task as a Candidate? Raise A Lot of Money

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced Wednesday that it had signed joint fundraising agreements with every state party, making it easier to raise significant money — and for donors to help Biden and the broader Democratic Party simultaneously.

The move signals just how crucial raising sizable sums of money will be to Biden in the early stages of his 2024 campaign.

Biden’s operation said Wednesday that the agreement represents the first time a candidate has had a joint fundraising agreement with every state party and the District of Columbia. In 2020, Biden’s campaign did not have agreements with committees in California, Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota, according to Open Secrets.

The agreements allow Biden’s fundraising to benefit his own campaign and the broader Democratic ecosystem at the same time. One wealthy donor will now be able to give $929,600 to the joint fundraising committee. That money will be distributed to the president’s campaign ($6,600), the Democratic National Committee ($41,300), and all state parties ($510,000 split between them).

CNBC was the first to report the agreements.

Since announcing his campaign with a video in late April, Biden has held no campaign events and his operation has taken its time to staff up. The Messenger previously reported that this slow start concerned some Democrats. Some Democrats have said the slow ramp-up is acceptable as long as the campaign’s priority is raising money.

“From a campaign perspective, the most important thing is having fundraisers,” said Lis Smith, a longtime Democratic operative who worked on former President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign. “The reason why Barack Obama announced when he did and Joe Biden announced when he did was so that they can start raising money. The most important function of the campaign is to raise money, with some much being run out of the White House.”

The breadth of the agreement also hints at a more united party: The Biden campaign said Hillary Clinton’s joint fundraising agreement in 2016 was with 38 states, Obama’s 2012 agreement was with 11 swing states and Obama’s 2008 agreement was with 22 states.

By signing the agreements long before any voters cast ballots in primary elections, the Biden campaign and Democrats are also getting a strategic leg up on Republicans, whose candidates are currently locked into a contentious primary. Biden did not sign a joint fundraising agreement until late April 2020, after handfuls of Democrats vied for the party’s nomination. While Biden does have nominal primary challengers in 2024, the party is fully rallying around the incumbent president.

“The Democratic Party's united front in support of President Biden's reelection is unprecedented, and having joint fundraising agreements in place with all 50 state parties and Washington, D.C. is the latest example of that commitment," said Julie C. Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager. “While MAGA Republicans burn cash in their primary, competing for whose agenda is the most extreme, the President's campaign will be capitalizing on the opportunity to raise significant resources that will help expand on our winning 2020 Biden coalition.”

The 2020 presidential election was, by far, the most costly race in history. Biden became the first candidate in history to raise over $1 billion, while former President Donald Trump pulled in $774 million. Biden’s 2020 joint fundraising agreement alone raised more than $600 million, and many top Democrats believe that all of Biden’s fundraising will have to surpass his 2020 number four years later.

So far, Biden has headlined a donor meeting in Washington, D.C., and fundraisers in New York. Vice President Kamala Harris has headlined a fundraiser in Georgia.