Biden’s 50-Year Web of Relationships Is Complicated — And His New Campaign Manager Knows It

Joe Biden’s newly installed campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, is a relative newcomer to the President’s five-decade orbit of political advisers, friends, and donors, but people close to the White House say Chavez Rodriguez is prepared for the profound task ahead. Even still, she will face complicated questions about the hierarchy of Biden’s operation as she builds out a national campaign.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez / Courtesy of the White House

Chavez Rodriguez, after years as an organizer, senior administration official, and campaign aide, first began working for Biden in 2020. But she has quickly moved up in the President’s orbit, taking on some of the thorniest issues of his administration – from mass shootings to immigration to natural disasters - and, according to Biden advisers, becoming a vital member of the President’s inner circle.

“She was their top choice,” a senior Biden adviser said of her selection as campaign manager. “And he had a lot of people to choose from.”

But Biden’s world is a web of personal, familial, and political relationships developed over decades in office and four presidential runs – meaning the list of people who have Biden’s ear is long and full of deep personal connections. While Biden is not the first Democratic presidential candidate to have a sizable kitchen cabinet – Hillary Clinton famously had a world of advisers, donors, and hangers-on which ultimately resulted in a disjointed strategy – his has already complicated campaigns, most notably in 2020 when the world around him led to slow decision making and a “too many cooks in the kitchen” feeling.

The challenge in a role like this is everybody wants to be in the loop but no one wants to hold the bag with a decision. As a campaign manager, you have more information than everyone else. But you are going to have to listen to a lot of people who have a lot less information than you and do not know what they are doing. ... People just want to be heard and if you don't let them be heard then they cause problems. A former top Biden aide.

People close to Biden describe the web as four distinct but overlapping circles: The Delaware contingent of elected officials like Sen. Chris Coons and former Sen. Ted Kaufman; the family, led by first lady Jill Biden and Biden’s sister Valerie; the longtime Biden hands like Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, Senior Advisor to the President Mike Donilon, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed and former Chief of Staff Ron Klain; and the relative Biden newcomers like Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, Senior Advisor Anita Dunn, and Chief of Staff Jeff Zients.

Chavez Rodriguez is said to be aware of the pitfalls of the job she is stepping into – “She is well aware of what she’s walking into,” said one prominent Democratic strategist who is close to officials at the White House – but people who have worked with her for years says she is uniquely prepared for the profound task.

A challenging role

Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of labor icon Cesar Chavez, grew up in the labor movement and began her career working for the foundation named after her grandfather as director of programs. Her career in politics began with former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. After Obama won, Chavez Rodriguez began to climb the ladder of the president’s administration – from roles at the Department of Interior to a top role in the White House Office of Public Engagement. She finished her time in the Obama administration as a Special Assistant to the president.

After Kamala Harris won her first term in the Senate in 2016, Chavez Rodriguez joined her office as the senator’s California state director. When Harris launched her presidential campaign three years later, Chavez Rodriguez became a vital aide to the senator as both national political director and traveling chief of staff.

“Kamala relied on her a lot. She trusted her a lot - literally brought her out onto the trail with her as her top person on the road because she had so much confidence in her,” said a former Harris campaign aide. “That is going to translate pretty well.”

Chavez Rodriguez’s first role with Biden began after Harris was tapped to be the would-be president’s running mate, joining the Biden-Harris campaign as a deputy campaign manager and, once the duo won the White House, taking over her intergovernmental affairs role.

We had this slogan on the campaign and then in the White House, ‘In Julie We Trust,’ because Julie would take on tough tasks. What the campaign needs is a strong leader that can manage a very complicated and large organization and keep trains running on time and deal with extremely complicated relationships. She has proven herself at doing that. Cristóbal Alex, a senior adviser to Biden’s 2020 campaign.

People close to Biden are well aware of the perception that his inner circle is difficult to break into. But a Biden senior adviser pointed to O’Malley Dillon, a political operative who only stepped into Biden’s world in 2020 but is now a trusted adviser, as someone who “dispels this idea that you can't work within [Biden’s inner circle], or that he isn't able to engage with new people and have a deep level of trust.”

But that example comes with a cautionary tale, too.

During Biden’s 2020 campaign, Biden’s campaign manager Greg Schultz had difficulty dealing with the world of Biden’s advisers. After months of rumors that Schultz was on the outs, the Biden hand was replaced by O’Malley Dillon, who had run previously run Beto O’Rourke’s losing campaign for president. One of the key problems in Schultz’s role, according to some of Biden’s 2020 aides, was the then-vice president was more apt to listen to others, than he was to listen to his campaign manager.

“The problem is, in that universe, you’re always in the first or second orbit but you’re not on the moon because no one is on the moon with him except for a few people,” said one source with knowledge of Biden's operation, pointing to the longtime Biden aides like Ricchetti, Donilon and Reed.

While there is no lack of goodwill for Chavez Rodriguez, with many top Democrats eager to sing her praises and tout their confidence in her ability to run a campaign, many of those same sources said they did harbor concerns about the structure around Biden – something that pre-dates Chavez Rodriguez’s entry into Biden’s orbit.

‘It’s going to be a challenge’

Those concerns are only heightened by Biden running as an incumbent. While Chavez Rodriguez will be helming the campaign in Wilmington, Delaware, a great deal of the campaign’s strategy and operation will be directed by Biden and top aides inside the White House. At the same time, the Democratic National Committee – a body that has been empowered under Biden – will have a hand in carrying out the campaign's mission, especially at the outset when the Biden operation remains small.

All of that, said multiple sources, could exacerbate a longtime problem for Biden: Slow, some say overly deliberative, decision-making.

“It’s going to be a challenge because you have to thread that needle all the time,” the source added. “And for the sake of the boss, I hope you don’t see the bogging down and taking a month to make decisions that tend to come with this universe. … I hope they let Julie run the campaign. I really do.”

Biden campaign aides say Chavez Rodriguez is clearly empowered because she is already a senior adviser at the White House who has worked closely with many in Biden’s orbit.

She wouldn't have been offered this position, especially with the push from [Biden and first lady Jill Biden], if his inner circle didn't trust her and she wouldn't have accepted it if didn't think she was going to be set up how she needs to be to be effective. Democratic strategist Eddie Vale, who also pointed to Chavez Rodriguez’s experience as deputy campaign manager alongside O’Malley Dillon

A growing relationship

People close to Biden and Chavez Rodriguez said while the two haven’t known each other for decades, they have developed a strong working relationship in recent years, with Chavez Rodriguez working on a host of thorny subjects for the Biden White House.

When Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, Florida in 2021, Chavez Rodriguez was the top White House aide working between Biden and local politicians in Florida. When Biden visited Puerto Rico a few short weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the island in September 2022, Chavez Rodriguez was the president’s primary aide on the trip, shepherding him through meetings on the island as Biden promised to help rebuild. And after the countless mass shootings that have occurred during Biden’s presidency, she has been a central adviser on what the administration can do for cities and towns impacted.

It is those experiences, said people close to the President, that emphasize why the President selected Chavez Rodriguez.

“He wouldn't have made a choice to take Julie out of a role that she loved, that she was excellent at, to have her on the campaign if he wasn't so confident that she could do this job and that he wanted her to do the job,” said the senior Biden adviser.

Chavez Rodriguez began her tenure as manager two weeks ago by releasing a detailed memo about how the 2024 Biden campaign sees the race: One where voters are looking for competence, and where Democrats can learn considerable lessons from the party’s overperformance in the 2022 midterms.

Every good leader has a kitchen cabinet of longtime, trusted advisors. Julie understands the Biden orbit. The closer it gets to Election Day, the more the advisors will rely on Julie's expertise and insights into the ground game and what's happening in key districts. Nayyera Haq, a former Obama administration official

Haq added: “At the end of the day, all that matters for this White House is turning out the vote for Biden.”