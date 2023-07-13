Biden Wraps Up European Trip in Helsinki, Declares Victory Over Putin  - The Messenger
Politics.
Biden Wraps Up European Trip in Helsinki, Declares Victory Over Putin 

The comments wrap up a successful European tour, touting the strength of the NATO alliance and welcoming Sweden in as a new member

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
JWPlayer

Biden capped off his European trip Thursday in Helsinki, Finland, offering stark words for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

Speaking at a final brief news conference, Biden declared, “Putin’s already lost the war.” 

 “Putin has a real problem — how does he move from here? What does he do? And so, the idea that there’s going to be, what vehicle is used — he could end the war tomorrow. He could just say, ‘I’m out.’”

Biden’s statements come after a successful European tour, touting the strength of the NATO alliance and welcoming Sweden in as a new member after Turkry agreed to back it. 

The stark comments also come just days after Biden backed his administration's decision to send the controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine as their arsenal begins to shrink in size amid its recently-launched offensive.  

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023.
US President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023. (Photo by Alessandro Rampazzo / AFP) (Photo by ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images)ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images
More Politics.
