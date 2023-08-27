Biden Won’t Focus on Trump’s Legal Troubles, Campaign Co-Chair Insists
Cedric Richmond said to not 'read too much' into a message from the president asking for donations as Trump was surrendering in Georgia
President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign strategy won't include a focus on Donald Trump's mountain of legal issues, according to his campaign co-chair.
"The president has said from the beginning that he wanted an independent Justice Department and we have to do just that," said Cedric Richmond, current campaign co-chair and former Biden aide, on ABC's This Week on Sunday.
"So we’re not going to comment, we’re not going to focus on Donald Trump’s legal problems."
Trump is facing multiple sets of charges, the latest out Fulton County, Georgia. The former president and 18 co-defendants are facing felony charges related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Biden himself has alluded to Trump's troubles, writing in an email to donors it was a "great day" to donate to his campaign after just as Trump was surrendering to authorities in Georgia.
The president also joked Trump was a "handsome guy" in response to his already infamous mug shot.
"Those emails go out — you get five and six of them a day — so I wouldn’t read much into that.," Richmond said of the message to donors.
The former Biden aide insisted that the 2024 campaign will be focused on policy issues and Biden's legislative accomplishments.
"What we're gonna do is continue to do what we've been doing and that is to talk to people about the fact that we're creating jobs, bringing costs down, bringing manufacturing back to the United States from overseas," he said. "And that's what campaigns are for."
