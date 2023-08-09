Biden Gets His Way With Growing Wilmington Campaign Headquarters

In 2019, Joe Biden wanted his third presidential campaign to be anchored close to home. He pushed for Wilmington, Delaware, but in the face of a competitive Democratic primary where recruiting top talent was key, he was talked into the city 30 miles north: Philadelphia.

Four years later, the now-president is getting his way.

After months of top campaign aides working out of the Democratic National Committee headquarter in Washington, D.C., Wilmington will become Biden’s campaign headquarters in earnest this month, with top aides and advisers moving to the small Delaware city as a downtown office is beginning to get up and running.

A Biden aide said campaign staffers are already working from Wilmington and “virtually everyone” working for the campaign will be in the city by Labor Day.

The move is a personal victory for the president, reflecting the fact that he won’t face a competitive primary heading into 2024 and, as the incumbent, has far more power in making these kinds of campaign decisions.

Wilmington, the city that launched Biden’s political career five decades ago, will now become one of the smallest cities to host a modern presidential campaign. Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 was based in Brooklyn, New York, while Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns were anchored in Chicago.

“My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home – from Delaware,” Biden said in a statement when the campaign announced the president’s decision to base the campaign in Wilmington in July. “That’s why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters. This election will be about standing up for those values.”

Wilmington or bust

Before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden wanted to set up his headquarters in Wilmington, preferring the idea of having an office near his home. But Greg Schultz, Biden’s campaign manager at the time, thought Wilmington didn’t have the amenities a big city would provide, worrying that would hurt their recruitment efforts of staffers who had other options.

Despite grousing at the idea of not basing the campaign in Wilmington, Biden ultimately came around on the plan.

“It’s home and likely brings him some comfort for his last big push in what most believe will be a close race,” said Democratic strategist Basil Smikle.

Still, Schultz's 2020 concerns were not unfounded. Ahead of Biden’s 2024 run, multiple Democratic operatives, including some who had worked on past presidential campaigns, told The Messenger they were either unwilling or unsure of a move to Wilmington.

“Have you been there?” one Democratic operative jokingly asked about Wilmington.

But 2024 is not 2020. Biden now doesn’t have to compete with handfuls of other Democratic campaigns for top talent and resources. And where Biden was worried about recruiting staffers to his home state, many staffers are eager to come to him.

Despite some joking among Democratic operatives, a Biden campaign aide said there is a lot of eagerness from top staffers to get to Wilmington and begin building the “camaraderie” that makes campaigns worth doing.

“You are all working incredibly hard for the same purpose every day … and that leads to really important long-lasting relationships,” the aide said. “And part of that is all moving to a place like Wilmington and all hanging out at the same bars. That is a big part of what makes campaigns fun.”

After running a successful campaign in 2020, Biden now has scores of loyalists who would happily move wherever to get him elected again, a dynamic that is reflected in the number of White House aides and former campaign staffers who have already agreed to work for Biden’s reelection bid.

“Joe Biden has called Delaware his home for nearly his entire life, and now I’m thrilled that his reelection campaign will also call Delaware home,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

A Democratic strategist who has worked on several presidential campaigns said Biden is the “leader of the Democratic Party and people will follow him wherever he goes.”

“It’s not like they’re being asked to go to the middle of nowhere,” the strategist added.

Does it matter?

Although Philadelphia was Biden’s official campaign headquarters in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic wholly changed the race, and Wilmington, because of its proximity to Biden’s home, became the unofficial headquarters, especially during the general election campaign.

Many of Biden’s messaging events originated from a pseudo-TV studio the campaign built in the historic Queen Theater in downtown Wilmington, and the Chase Riverfront Center hosted multiple aspects of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The focus on Wilmington became a political attack in 2020, with Republicans – led by Donald Trump – accusing Biden of campaigning from his basement. The criticisms didn’t stick: Biden stuck close to home, in part, to respect coronavirus guidelines, and one of the reasons voters rejected Trump was because of his handling of the pandemic.

The location of the campaign headquarters is also less important in 2024, given much of the strategic decision-making will still come out of two buildings in Washington, D.C.: The White House, where top Biden advisers will continue to direct his political strategy; and the DNC, an organization that has borne the brunt of the work for the Biden campaign over the past few months and will continue to play a major role in the reelection effort, especially in attacking the Republican field.