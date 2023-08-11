Biden Warns of China ‘Ticking Time Bomb,’ Says ‘When Bad Folks Have Problems, They Do Bad Things’

During a political fundraiser in Utah on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned that China is a "ticking time bomb" due to the economic challenges the country is facing.
"They have got some problems. That’s not good because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things," Biden said.
Earlier this summer, the president came under fire with China for referring to President Xi Jinping as a "dictator." The foreign ministry shot back at the remarks saying they were "absurd and irresponsible."
The president doubled down on his statement and said he didn't think it would have "any real consequence" on the already tense relationship between the U.S. and China.
The comments come as China's economy declined for the first time in more than two years, entering deflation.
