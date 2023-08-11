Biden Warns of China ‘Ticking Time Bomb,’ Says ‘When Bad Folks Have Problems, They Do Bad Things’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Biden Warns of China ‘Ticking Time Bomb,’ Says ‘When Bad Folks Have Problems, They Do Bad Things’

Earlier this summer, the president came under fire with China for referring to President Xi Jinping as a 'dictator'

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden speaks on how “Bidenomics” is helping clean energy and manufacturing, at Arcosa Wind Towers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 9, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

During a political fundraiser in Utah on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned that China is a "ticking time bomb" due to the economic challenges the country is facing.

"They have got some problems. That’s not good because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things," Biden said.

Earlier this summer, the president came under fire with China for referring to President Xi Jinping as a "dictator." The foreign ministry shot back at the remarks saying they were "absurd and irresponsible."

The president doubled down on his statement and said he didn't think it would have "any real consequence" on the already tense relationship between the U.S. and China.

Read More

The comments come as China's economy declined for the first time in more than two years, entering deflation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.