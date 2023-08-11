Biden Voices Regret Over Name for Inflation Reduction Act: ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Called It That’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Biden Voices Regret Over Name for Inflation Reduction Act: ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Called It That’

The remark comes nearly a year after the president signed the signature piece of legislation into law

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden gives Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the State Dining Room of the White House August 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden expressed regret over the name of the Inflation Reduction Act, one of his signature pieces of legislation, during a fundraiser in Utah on Thursday.

“I wish I hadn’t called it that because it has less to do with inflation than it has to do with providing alternatives that generate economic growth," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.

Biden signed the $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law nearly one year ago. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had struck a deal in July 2022 with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., who was previously a holdout on the legislation, and called it the Inflation Reduction Act, helping to clear the way for its passage in the Democratic-led Senate and House.

The Congressional Budget Office said at the time the bill would have little to no effect on inflation.

Biden made a similar comment about the sweeping law during a campaign fundraiser in New Mexico on Tuesday.

Read More

"We’ve put ourselves in a position where we passed the most comprehensive environmental piece of — it's called the 'Inflation Reduction Act.' It’s within that. It has nothing to do with inflation; it has to do with the ... $368 billion, the single-largest investment in climate change anywhere in the world. ... [N]o one has ever, ever spent that. And it’s beginning to take hold," Biden said, according to a White House transcript of his remarks.

Biden also visited Arizona during a four-day trip out west which included private fundraisers and public events focused on his agenda for the economy, the environment and military veterans.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.