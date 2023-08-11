Biden Voices Regret Over Name for Inflation Reduction Act: ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Called It That’

President Joe Biden expressed regret over the name of the Inflation Reduction Act, one of his signature pieces of legislation, during a fundraiser in Utah on Thursday.
“I wish I hadn’t called it that because it has less to do with inflation than it has to do with providing alternatives that generate economic growth," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.
Biden signed the $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law nearly one year ago. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had struck a deal in July 2022 with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., who was previously a holdout on the legislation, and called it the Inflation Reduction Act, helping to clear the way for its passage in the Democratic-led Senate and House.
The Congressional Budget Office said at the time the bill would have little to no effect on inflation.
Biden made a similar comment about the sweeping law during a campaign fundraiser in New Mexico on Tuesday.
"We’ve put ourselves in a position where we passed the most comprehensive environmental piece of — it's called the 'Inflation Reduction Act.' It’s within that. It has nothing to do with inflation; it has to do with the ... $368 billion, the single-largest investment in climate change anywhere in the world. ... [N]o one has ever, ever spent that. And it’s beginning to take hold," Biden said, according to a White House transcript of his remarks.
Biden also visited Arizona during a four-day trip out west which included private fundraisers and public events focused on his agenda for the economy, the environment and military veterans.
