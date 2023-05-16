The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Vetoes Legislation That Would End Solar Panel Tariff Exemptions

    The tariff exemption is set to expire in June 2024.

    Mariana Labbate
    Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

    President Joe Biden vetoed legislation passed by Congress to end tariff exemptions on the import of solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

    Currently, around 80 percent of solar panel supplies in the U.S. come from those four countries.

    In his briefing explaining the Tuesday veto, Biden said the tariff exemption was created to help grow the solar energy industry in the U.S. as a way to curb dependence on China for these kinds of products.

    The briefing also lists that "51 new and expanded solar equipment manufacturing plants have been announced" during his administration.

    The tariff exemption, which took effect in June of 2022, is set to last for two years. And while Biden just vetoed its premature end, he also said he does not intend to extend it after it expires in June of 2024.

    This is the third veto during Biden's time in office. The legislation does not have enough support in Congress to override the president's decision.

