Biden Vetoes Legislation That Would End Solar Panel Tariff Exemptions

President Joe Biden vetoed legislation passed by Congress to end tariff exemptions on the import of solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
Currently, around 80 percent of solar panel supplies in the U.S. come from those four countries.
In his briefing explaining the Tuesday veto, Biden said the tariff exemption was created to help grow the solar energy industry in the U.S. as a way to curb dependence on China for these kinds of products.
The briefing also lists that "51 new and expanded solar equipment manufacturing plants have been announced" during his administration.
The tariff exemption, which took effect in June of 2022, is set to last for two years. And while Biden just vetoed its premature end, he also said he does not intend to extend it after it expires in June of 2024.
This is the third veto during Biden's time in office. The legislation does not have enough support in Congress to override the president's decision.
