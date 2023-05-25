Biden Vetoes GOP Measure To Block D.C. Policing Bill On Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death 

President Joe Biden vetoed a GOP measure to block a major police accountability bill Thursday.

In a message to Congress alongside his veto, Biden said the bill had “common-sense” changes” and said Congress “should respect the District of Columbia’s right to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust.”

“I continue to call on the Congress to pass common-sense police reform legislation. Therefore, I am vetoing this resolution.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the president’s words at a press briefing Thursday afternoon, saying “the president has repeatedly said we have an obligation to make sure that all people are safe and that public safety depends on public trust.”

The bill in question passed both the House and Senate and would have repealed the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act that was passed by the District of Columbia after the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

The veto, which comes on the third anniversary of Floyd’s death, was expected as Biden had previously promised to do so if it had passed both the House and Senate, adding that while he did not support “every provision,” “this resolution from congressional Republicans would overturn common-sense police reforms.”