The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Vetoes GOP Measure To Block D.C. Policing Bill On Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death 

    The bill would overturn police reform in the District.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    President Joe Biden vetoed a GOP measure to block a major police accountability bill Thursday. 

    In a message to Congress alongside his veto, Biden said the bill had “common-sense” changes” and said Congress “should respect the District of Columbia’s right to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust.” 

    “I continue to call on the Congress to pass common-sense police reform legislation. Therefore, I am vetoing this resolution.”

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the president’s words at a press briefing Thursday afternoon, saying “the president has repeatedly said we have an obligation to make sure that all people are safe and that public safety depends on public trust.”

    Read More

    The bill in question passed both the House and Senate and would have repealed the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act that was passed by the District of Columbia after the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

    The veto, which comes on the third anniversary of Floyd’s death, was expected as Biden had previously promised to do so if it had passed both the House and Senate, adding that while he did not support “every provision,” “this resolution from congressional Republicans would overturn common-sense police reforms.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.