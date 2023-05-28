Biden Finalizes Debt Limit Deal With McCarthy, Urges Swift Passage

President Joe Biden urged urged Congress on Sunday to pass the deal he struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to raise the debt ceiling.

Biden and McCarthy spoke Sunday evening to finalize the deal after weeks of intense negotiations.

"The speaker and I made clear from the start that the only way forward was a bipartisan agreement," Biden said in brief remarks from the Roosevelt Room. "That agreement now goes to the United States House and to the Senate. I strongly urge both chambers to pass that agreement. Let's keep moving forward on meeting our obligations and building the strongest economy in the history of the world."

House Republicans released the legislative text Sunday, starting a 72-hour clock for members and the public to read the 99-page bill. A vote in the House could come as soon as Wednesday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has warned his caucus of potential Friday or weekend votes, when the chamber is usually out of session.

Congress is up against a June 5 deadline to raise the debt ceiling, according to the latest projection from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Biden's remarks came as White House officials were briefing Senate Democrats on the deal. The same officials also briefed House Democrats on Sunday, and McCarthy similarly held a conference call to walk the Senate Republican Conference through the agreement.

Biden framed the agreement as a compromise, but insisted Democrats who believe he made too many concessions will find he didn't. He also argued that he never relented on his refusal not to negotiate over the debt limit.

"I suppose you wanna try to make it look like I made some compromise on the debt ceiling," Biden said in response to a question from a reporter. "I didn't."

The difference, he said, is that his conversations were about the budget because the bill House Republicans passed last month raised the debt limit and also cut spending.

"They passed a debt ceiling and they said they'd only do it on condition that it have all these cuts in it," Biden said. "I said: 'I'm not gonna do that. You pass the debt ceiling, period. I'll negotiate with you on the cuts, what you say, what's gonna happen, what the budget's gonna look like.' That's what we are negotiating."

McCarthy also spoke positively of the bill earlier Sunday, saying it will attract bipartisan support.

"This is a win for the country and for both sides of the aisle," the speaker said.

Even as Biden and McCarthy spoke confidently on the bill's chances, they will still have their work cut out to earn the 218 votes needed in the House for passage. Conservative Republicans have criticized the deal for not slashing spending far enough, while liberal Democrats have raised concerns over the new work requirement provisions for some social safety net programs.

Once the bill advances through the House, it will need approval from the Democratic-controlled Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the upper chamber "must pass this agreement without unnecessary delay.”

During his remarks Sunday, Biden also said he was also looking into whether he could use the 14th Amendment down the road to impact whether he has to defer to Congress in raising the debt limit.

"I think it would cause more controversy getting rid of the debt limit, although I am exploring the idea that we would -- at a later date, a year or two from now -- decide whether the 14th Amendment, how that actually would impact on whether or not you need to do the debt limit every year," Biden said. "But that's another day."