Biden Promotes ‘Dark Brandon’ Mugs on Day of Trump Arraignment

'I like my coffee dark,' the president said after taking a sip of coffee

Kayla Gallagher
President Joe Biden's campaign is promoting "Dark Brandon" coffee mugs, poking fun at the meme originally made to mock the president, saying they are claiming the meme for himself as a campaign strategy.

"I like my coffee dark," the president says after taking a sip in the video featuring the merchandise.

The meme's origin has been debated between far-right conservatives and "snarky leftists," as some think it was created by the left to repurpose "Dark MAGA" memes that circulated during the Trump presidency.

Read More

It is a play on the original popular right-wing slogan "Let's Go Brandon" which was coined as code for "F--- Joe Biden."

Biden has taken the meme into his own hands and begun using it as a campaign strategy to clap back at his haters.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters after returning to the White House on January 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden had traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, to talk about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's funds are slated to help replace the 150-year-old Baltimore to Potomac Tunnel. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters after returning to the White House on January 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden had traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, to talk about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's funds are slated to help replace the 150-year-old Baltimore to Potomac Tunnel.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Featuring a illustration of Biden with laser-eyes, the mug also sports "2024" for the president re-election campaign.

"A cup of Joe never tasted better," Biden joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The mugs can be purchased on the Biden-Harris campaign website for $22. Matching hats, canvas bags, stickers, and t-shirts with the "Dark Brandon" meme are also being sold.

The campaign's promotion of the merchandise comes as Biden's GOP rival former President Donald Trump will be arraigned at a D.C. courthouse on Thursday in his third indictment based on his efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election that made Biden president.

When asked if he would be watching the arraignment, Biden simply said, "No."

