Biden, Trump Tied in Michigan in 2024 Rematch: Poll

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in a 2024 general election match-up in Michigan, according to a new poll from Emerson College.

Both presidential hopefuls garnered the support of 44% of voters in the battleground state. Eight percent said they would cast their vote for someone else and five percent were undecided.

Trump won Michigan's 16 electoral votes in 2016, flipping the state to the GOP for the first time since 1988, but Biden took the swing state back for Democrats in the 2020 election.

In a scenario with Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West on the ballot, who some have said could distract voter support from Biden, the president's number drops to 41%, leaving Trump with the lead at 43%. West pulled in 4% of the support.

As for the primaries, Biden and Trump took strong leads over their opponents. 61% of Republicans said they will vote for Trump, with 13% pledging their support to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence trailed at seven percent and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy garnered support from four percent of Michigan Republicans surveyed.

For Democrats, 65% of Michigan primary voters would back Biden, with 11% saying they would support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the nomination. Seventeen percent of surveyed Michigan Democrats were undecided.

The poll reported Biden's job approval rating at 43%, with a 50% disapproval rating.

"Just over half of independent voters, 51%, disapprove of the job Biden is doing in office," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. "This is a pivotal group in Michigan that Biden won over in 2020 yet is struggling with both nationally and statewide in recent surveys.

The Emerson College Polling Michigan survey was conducted from Aug. 1-2 from a sample of 1,121 registered voters in the state. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.