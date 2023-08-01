President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in a hypothetical rematch in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll published on Monday.
When asked who respondents would support if the 2024 election was held today, both candidates received 43 percent of support from respondents, with two percent of survey takers saying they were undecided.
Trump is leading by 37 percentage points in the race for the Republican nomination, even as the former president faces two indictments this year and additional charges likely on the way. His nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, clocked in at 17 percent among poll respondents.
Sixty-four percent of Democratic poll respondents said they would be most likely to vote for Biden in a Democratic primary. The incumbent president currently sits at a 41 percent approval rating, according to FiveThirtyEight, and voters have consistently indicated that they do not want Biden nor Trump to run for office again.
The poll was conducted from July 23-27 among 1,329 registered voters. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.67 percentage points for all registered voters and plus or minus 3.96 percentage points for the likely Republican primary electorate.
