Fish and a Flick: The Split Screen That Highlights How Biden Is Handling Trump’s Legal Woes

As the Department of Justice announced yet another indictment against former President Donald Trump, this time on criminal charges tied to the 2020 election, the man who defeated him – President Joe Biden – was on a working vacation on the Delaware coast, eating at the fried-fish forward Matt’s Fish Camp.

After Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the four-count indictment against Trump, his past and possibly future presidential opponent went to see a movie: “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s epic about J. Robert Oppenheimer’s development of the nuclear bomb in the 1940s – a film full of questions about using power wisely.

It was a split screen that captured the state of the 2024 presidential campaign: As the former president and Republican frontrunner in 2024 fends off three different indictments, the current president is going along with his job – and life.

Where Trump was rapidly posting on his personal social media site, including predicting his own indictment, Biden and his world of political advisers have responded with withering silence, the same way they have responded to the first two Trump indictments.

Asked about the news of the latest Trump indictment on Tuesday, Biden’s campaign aides and officials at the Democratic National Committee provided no response.

“The most effective response for President Biden is to continue to do his job no matter how many times his … predecessor is indicted,” said Democratic strategist Eric Schultz, who served as a spokesman to former President Barack Obama. “The split screen between a round robin of court appearances and the current president doing his job could not be a better contrast for Democrats going into next year.”

But while Biden has stayed silent on Trump’s legal woes, he has not been silent about Jan. 6.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ride bikes through Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on July 31, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The president launched his campaign with a video that opened with images of the Capitol building under attack on that day, and marked the one-year anniversary of the riots by lambasting Trump as someone who “not just lost an election,” but “tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol.”

And Democrats say the president’s silence will only be aided by Trump’s bombast – both around his indictment and during the attack on the Capitol. On Tuesday evening, cable news networks were playing old Trump clips amid another round of wall-to-wall indictment coverage.

Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau said the media coverage and “Trump’s own damning words” around the Jan. 6 insurrection will be enough for the public to hear as the election inches closer.

“There are folks that are going to vote and support Donald Trump no matter what. I think he has a ceiling and anyone who turned away from him isn’t coming back,” Mollineau said.

But Biden, he added “has to stay above the fray.”

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio, who supported Biden in the 2020 election, said the president shouldn’t weigh in on the latest indictment, even if it is a more serious charge than the indictment over the cover-up of hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Del Percio noted that even one comment on an ongoing Department of Justice investigation would open him up to comment on everything the department investigates, including the ongoing investigation involving Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

“There’s no upside for him and he can only get in trouble by commenting on it,” Del Percio said. “He doesn’t need to be piling on. It does nothing to help his numbers with independents.”

Biden should openly talk about “deeper issues involved in a functioning, vibrant democracy,” like election integrity and voting rights, said longtime Democratic operative Donna Brazile. But she said the president needs to “remain silent” about Trump’s legal issues.

“The president has to stay above this,” she said.

Chaos and calm

Democrats close to the White House say the 2024 election will be about drawing a clear contrast between Biden and Trump, assuming he is the GOP nominee.

Biden, they argue, is a uniter willing to work across the aisle, while Trump has been accused of breaking the law multiple times, including inciting a mob to storm the Capitol.

To that point, Democratic strategist Brad Bannon said Biden and his surrogates should use the indictments, even indirectly, “to make a point about the contrast between the chaos that surrounds Trump and Biden’s attempt to calm the soul of a troubled nation.”

When it comes to talking about the indictment, Democrats say all they have to do is get out of the way, adding that Trump has already made the case for them.

“I don’t think it’s a tricky question how to draw this contrast for voters,” Schultz said. “I think it’s self-evident because Republicans, even today, consider expunging President Trump’s dual impeachments.

“It’s not going to be hard for this contrast to crystallize in voters’ minds because Republicans are already doing all the work,” he added.

