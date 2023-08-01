Biden Goes to Dinner and a Movie as Trump Gets Indicted - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Biden Goes to Dinner and a Movie as Trump Gets Indicted

The president and first lady were seeing 'Oppenheimer' Tuesday evening

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to dinner and a movie while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Tuesday evening, just as former President Donald Trump was getting criminally indicted for the third time.

The Bidens dined at Matt’s Fish Camp Lewes before heading to a movie theater to see "Oppenheimer," according to White House pool reports.

President Joe Biden waves toward visitors watching the departure as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden waves toward visitors watching the departure as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Read More

Trump, who was defeated by Biden in the 2020 election and is the president's leading 2024 GOP challenger, was indicted Tuesday over his role in the Jan. 6. 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president was charged with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Biden and his aides have generally avoided commenting publicly on Trump's legal woes.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.