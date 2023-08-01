Biden Goes to Dinner and a Movie as Trump Gets Indicted

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to dinner and a movie while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Tuesday evening, just as former President Donald Trump was getting criminally indicted for the third time.

The Bidens dined at Matt’s Fish Camp Lewes before heading to a movie theater to see "Oppenheimer," according to White House pool reports.

President Joe Biden waves toward visitors watching the departure as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump, who was defeated by Biden in the 2020 election and is the president's leading 2024 GOP challenger, was indicted Tuesday over his role in the Jan. 6. 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president was charged with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Biden and his aides have generally avoided commenting publicly on Trump's legal woes.