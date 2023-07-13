Biden, Trump Even in Hypothetical 2024 Rematch: Poll

A new YouGov poll shows that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are in a virtual tie in a possible 2024 rematch.
Respondents asked to choose between just Trump and Biden on who they would prefer to win the presidential election were split with 38% in favor of Biden, 40% on Trump's side, with the poll's margin of error of 2.8% to 2.9%.
The sample of 1,495 American adults was asked the question on the weekend of July 8.
There were larger splits when it came to the age and race of respondents — Biden had a slight edge on Trump among younger people (40% of voters between 18 and 29 would vote for Biden, against 33% who would choose Trump) and people of color (50% of Black voters for example, would choose Biden, while only 22% would choose Trump.)
Earlier this week, a poll by The Messenger/Harris showed very similar results, with both presidential candidates tied at the 44%.
