Biden, Trump Even in Hypothetical 2024 Rematch: Poll

A recent Messenger poll also showed both candidates tied at 44%.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Joe Biden and Donald TrumpAlex Wong/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A new YouGov poll shows that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are in a virtual tie in a possible 2024 rematch.

Respondents asked to choose between just Trump and Biden on who they would prefer to win the presidential election were split with 38% in favor of Biden, 40% on Trump's side, with the poll's margin of error of 2.8% to 2.9%.

The sample of 1,495 American adults was asked the question on the weekend of July 8.

There were larger splits when it came to the age and race of respondents — Biden had a slight edge on Trump among younger people (40% of voters between 18 and 29 would vote for Biden, against 33% who would choose Trump) and people of color (50% of Black voters for example, would choose Biden, while only 22% would choose Trump.)

Earlier this week, a poll by The Messenger/Harris showed very similar results, with both presidential candidates tied at the 44%.

