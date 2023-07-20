Biden Tops Trump in Three-Party Race: Poll
Support for an alternative ticket dropped when Joe Manchin and Jon Huntsman were given as options
President Joe Biden tops Donald Trump in support in a hypothetical three-way race with a third-party candidate, a new survey found.
According to data released by Monmouth University, conducted between July 12-17 among more than 900 adults, approximately 30% of voters are open to supporting a generic third-party ticket while 65% would "probably" or "definitely" not support such a cause.
Monmouth pitched a Biden/Trump rematch to respondents and pit the two up against a third-party challenger with the Democrat coming out on top.
When a generic "bipartisan" third-party ticket was an option, the president's support dropped from 47% to 37% while Trump's fell from 40% to 28%.
- Three Issues That Could Make the Difference for Joe Biden in 2024
- Local Trump Indictment Headlines Could Be ‘An Ad for Joe Biden’ in 2024 Battleground States
- Joe Manchin to Headline No Labels Event Amid Third-Party Presidential Speculation
- Sen. Murkowski: In a Trump-Biden Rematch, ‘I Would Go With Joe Manchin’
- Biden, Trump Tied in 2024 Rematch: Poll
The poll found people were less likely to support a third-party ticket when actual names were attached. Monmouth used Sen. Joe Manchin, R-Wa., and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman as an alternative ticket, basing the names on their recent appearance at a No Labels event.
No Labels is attempting a third-party 2024 bid that has been condemned by Democrats.
In a three-way match between Biden, Trump, and a Manchin/Huntsman ticket, Biden's support went from 47% to 40% while Trump's fell from 40% to 37%.
Respondents who said they would "probably" or "definitely not" support a third-party bid jumped to 75% when Manchin and Huntsman were given as the option.
The 13% of voters who say they will definitely not support Trump or Biden also drop in third-party support when Manchin and Huntsman's names come up, dropping from 9% who plan to support an alternative ticket to just 4%.
Monmouth's data has a maximum margin of error of 4.9% and was conducted phone and online surveys.
A third-party bid by Manchin, who has avoided endorsing Biden, has been rumored, fueled by his No Labels appearance. He said on Monday if we were to run, he wouldn't be a "spoiler" candidate.
"I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled. I’ve been in races to win. If I get in the race, I’m gonna win," he said.
