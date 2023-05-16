The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Leads Trump In New Poll

    The survey also found that 63% of voters said they were less likely to support a presidential candidate who backs severe restrictions on abortion.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    President Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in a new 2024 presidential election poll released by Reuters/Ipsos on Tuesday.

    Biden has the support of 44% of those surveyed and Trump is at 38%.

    The poll collected responses nationwide from 4,410 U.S. adults. For registered voters, it had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of two percentage points, according to Reuters.

    Biden has been inching up in the past couple of months; he was ahead of Trump by three percentage points in February.

    Read More

    Among Republicans, 49% said they are backing Trump while 21% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to officially enter the race for the White House.

    Among other findings, 63% of voters said they were less likely to support a presidential candidate who backs severe restrictions on abortion.

    When asked about immigration, 64% of Democrats and 93% of Republicans "said they favor a presidential candidate who supports tougher measures to secure the border."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.