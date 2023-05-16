President Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in a new 2024 presidential election poll released by Reuters/Ipsos on Tuesday.

Biden has the support of 44% of those surveyed and Trump is at 38%.

The poll collected responses nationwide from 4,410 U.S. adults. For registered voters, it had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of two percentage points, according to Reuters.

Biden has been inching up in the past couple of months; he was ahead of Trump by three percentage points in February.

Among Republicans, 49% said they are backing Trump while 21% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to officially enter the race for the White House.

Among other findings, 63% of voters said they were less likely to support a presidential candidate who backs severe restrictions on abortion.

When asked about immigration, 64% of Democrats and 93% of Republicans "said they favor a presidential candidate who supports tougher measures to secure the border."