Biden Says He Plans to Visit Vietnam ‘Shortly’

President Joe Biden said he plans to visit Vietnam “shortly” in an effort to change the country’s relationship with the Southeast Asian nation.

The White House has not yet announced a trip. Biden made the comments at a fundraising event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tuesday evening.



“I'm going to be going to Vietnam shortly because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner,” Biden said, according to a pool report.

The president did not specify when the trip would take place. Biden’s last foreign trip was to Europe last month, when he visited Lithuania, Britain and Finland.

The president has made solidifying the country’s partnerships with countries in Southeast Asia a priority as part of an effort to counter the influence of China.