Biden to Unveil Additional Ukraine Aid Funding Request on Thursday

President Joe Biden will unveil a proposal for additional funding for aid to Ukraine on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter have told The Messenger.
The exact details of the request are not known at this time.
The United States has sent $43 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded, and Biden is expected to request billions more for further weaponry and humanitarian aid for the nation's fight against Moscow. The funding request, first reported by Politico, is expected to also earmark funds for Taiwan.
The government's fiscal year ends September 30, and this funding request is expected to be included in a stopgap spending bill.
