Biden to Travel to Hawaii Next Week After Wildfires Devastated Maui

President Joe Biden will visit Maui next Monday after the island was devastated by wildfires, the White House announced Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden will meet with first responders, survivors and federal, state and local officials. Biden will “see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The president continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster,” she added.

The wildfires have led to at least 106 deaths. Biden issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii last week following the devastation.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said at the White House press briefing Wednesday that the biggest goal of Biden’s upcoming visit “was to make sure that we weren't going to disrupt the ability of our search and rescue teams to continue their operations.”

The president said during a speech in Milwaukee on the economy Tuesday that he and First Lady Jill Biden planned to visit Hawaii "as soon as we can," but that they didn't want to "disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts."

Last week, the Biden administration requested from Congress $12 billion in supplemental funding for disaster relief, in addition to more aid for Ukraine and border management. The supplemental funding would go through the first quarter of the next fiscal year, the administration said. The total spending request has already met resistance from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Criswell underscored that FEMA had enough funding for immediate recovery efforts in Hawaii, but that the supplemental funding will be needed for future recovery projects. She noted that the administration is also evaluating whether they will need more assistance.

"We may potentially need more beyond that and my team is assessing that,” she said.

When asked whether emergency relief for Hawaii would be added to the request, White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters Tuesday there is enough funding in the near term, but that the administration hopes Congress will “deliver the assistance that we have requested in the supplemental.”

Biden received backlash over the weekend for telling reporters he had “no comment” on the rising death toll on his way back from the beach.

The Biden administration has deployed 500 federal personnel to Maui to help with survivors and to sift through the destruction. In addition, about 50,000 meals, 5,000 beds and 10,000 blankets have been provided along with other shelter supplies for survivors who have been displaced. FEMA also authorized one-time payments of $700 per household to those who have been displaced.

