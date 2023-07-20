Biden To Tout Offshore Wind Manufacturing In Philadelphia

President Joe Biden is traveling Thursday to Philadelphia where he will make the case that his “Bidenomics” agenda is boosting clean energy manufacturing for offshore wind and creating American union jobs, the White House announced.

Biden will visit the Philly Shipyard for a steel-cutting ceremony for the Acadia, a vessel that will be used to help build offshore wind farms. According to the White House, the Acadia and the offshore wind farms it will help build are expected to support hundreds of new union jobs.

The president will highlight how his agenda is “spurring an American manufacturing boom that is onshoring clean energy supply chains and creating good-paying union jobs, while extreme Republicans try to repeal the bills that incentivize these projects,” the White House says.

He will also announce the first-ever Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease, the latest in the administration’s actions to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind projects by 2030. That’s enough to power more than 10 million homes with clean energy, according to the White House.

Thursday's trip will mark Biden's 6th visit to Philadelphia — the biggest city in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania — of the year and his 13th since taking office, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Biden has been pitching his plan to build the economy “from the middle out and the bottom up, not trickling down.” But recent polling suggests the Bidenomics message isn’t breaking through.

Just three in 10 Americans feel the country is doing a better job recovering economically than the rest of the world since the pandemic, according to a Monmouth University Poll released Wednesday.

Americans are split on Biden's handling of jobs and unemployment and give him negative ratings for his handling of transportation and energy infrastructure and inflation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, responding to the survey Wednesday, said “the polls don’t tell the whole story.” She said data shows the combination of unemployment and inflation is near historic lows, consumer confidence and wages are rising, and inflation is lower than any other country in the G7.

“Those are the facts,” she said. “We’re going to continue to have those conversations with the American public.”