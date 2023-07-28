Biden to Sign Executive Order Promoting Domestic Manufacturing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Biden to Sign Executive Order Promoting Domestic Manufacturing

The order is designed to boost the incentive to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. that are developed using taxpayer dollars

Published
Nicole Gaudiano
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Biden delivers remarks on the economy in Philadelphia on July 20, 2023.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Friday will sign an executive order to prioritize a policy of “invent it here, make it here,” the White House announced.

The order is designed to boost the incentive to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. that are developed using taxpayer dollars, a White House official said.

Biden will sign the order while in Auburn, Maine, where he’ll talk about how his economic agenda is revitalizing manufacturing and bringing investments and jobs to communities.

He’ll deliver remarks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., a textile manufacturer, which the White House says is an example of how Biden’s agenda is revitalizing “left-behind communities.”

Read More

The executive order is aimed at promoting research and development investments that can support American manufacturing and jobs, according to the White House. Agencies will be encouraged to consider domestic manufacturing in their research and development solicitations. And potential recipients of federal funding will be encouraged to build domestic manufacturing into their long-term planning to commercialize their inventions.

The order also encourages the expansion of domestic production for critical industries and aims to improve the process for waivers.

Biden's trip on Friday will mark his first visit to Maine as president.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.