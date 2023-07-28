Biden to Sign Executive Order Promoting Domestic Manufacturing

President Joe Biden on Friday will sign an executive order to prioritize a policy of “invent it here, make it here,” the White House announced.
The order is designed to boost the incentive to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. that are developed using taxpayer dollars, a White House official said.
Biden will sign the order while in Auburn, Maine, where he’ll talk about how his economic agenda is revitalizing manufacturing and bringing investments and jobs to communities.
He’ll deliver remarks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., a textile manufacturer, which the White House says is an example of how Biden’s agenda is revitalizing “left-behind communities.”
The executive order is aimed at promoting research and development investments that can support American manufacturing and jobs, according to the White House. Agencies will be encouraged to consider domestic manufacturing in their research and development solicitations. And potential recipients of federal funding will be encouraged to build domestic manufacturing into their long-term planning to commercialize their inventions.
The order also encourages the expansion of domestic production for critical industries and aims to improve the process for waivers.
Biden's trip on Friday will mark his first visit to Maine as president.
