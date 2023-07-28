Biden to Sign Executive Order Establishing Independent Prosecutors to Handle Military Sexual Assault Cases

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday that establishes specialized independent military prosecutors to handle with cases dealing with sexual assault, gender-based violence and other serious crimes.

The executive order will transfer the authority to prosecute cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, abuse, murder, manslaughter, kidnapping and other offenses from commanders to the Offices of Special Trial Counsel, which are the new independent military prosecutors.

According to the White House, Biden’s order will also make clear the rulings made by the Special Trial Counsel are binding and fully independent from the chain of command; ensure there’s a delineation of relationship and authorized interactions between the independent prosecutors and commanders; modernize procedures to protect victims; reform the court-martial sentencing system to reduce disparities in sentencing in cases of rape and sexual assault; and create a new evidence standard for non-judicial punishment actions.

The White House did not elaborate on what the new evidence standard would look like.

Sexual assault has been a major problem in the military. The Department of Defense received a total of 8,942 reports of sexual assault in fiscal year 2022, according to an annual report that was released by the Department of Defense in April. In fiscal year 2021, there were 8,866 reports of sexual assault.

President Joe Biden speaks at a proclamation signing ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

However, there is likely a disparity between reported cases and non-reported cases of sexual assault. For example, there were 6,053 reported sexual assaults in 2018, but a survey from the research group RAND Corporation found that over 20,000 service members said they were sexually assaulted.

There has also been widespread mistrust on how commanders have previously handled cease of sexual assault.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has repeatedly fought to reform how the military handles sexual assault, specifically advocating for removing the authority to prosecute rapes and other major criminal allegations from commanders.

The new changes come after Congress passed military justice reforms to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022. As a result of the bipartisan bill, Biden was required to implement the changes by Dec. 27, 2023.

The Special Trial Counsel will be fully operational by the December timeline, a senior administration official said. The Department of Defense is currently in the process of staffing up for the new counsel.

“These reforms are a turning point for survivors of gender-based violence in the military,” the White House said in a fact sheet released on the executive order. “They fulfill President Biden’s promise to fundamentally shift how the military justice system responds to sexual assault and related crimes, which is something President Biden has prioritized since Day One of this administration.”