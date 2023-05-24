Biden to Push for Stricter Gun Laws on Anniversary of Uvalde School Shooting
The president, along with the First Lady and Vice President, will address Congress on the "epidemic of gun violence."
President Joe Biden will address Congress on Wednesday, one year after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
To mark the date, he is expected to remember the victims and urge Congress to "act and help stop the epidemic of gun violence that has become the number one killer of kids in America,” a White House official said, as reported by The Hill.
It is similar to the remarks Biden said a year ago immediately following the shooting when he said, "For those who obstruct or delay or block the commonsense gun laws, we need to let you know that we will not forget," Biden said in his remarks.
Jill Biden and Kamala Harris will also be at the event, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
